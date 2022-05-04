Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Sweetpops

By Shane Konicki
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans know how to help each other in times of crisis, and we’re seeing that in real time after the devastating tornado that tore through Sedgwick and Butler counties on Friday.

Today we’re out at Sweetpops! This local business donated all of its proceeds last weekend to tornado relief, and now they’re offering another special benefit for anyone who has helped with the recovery efforts.

You can find more info on Sweetpops at  www.facebook.com/SweetpopsWichita.

Shane wraps up his visit to Sweetpops and shoes of his tea-riffic creation!
Where's Shane? Sweetpops 4