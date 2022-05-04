Wichita firefighter on leave in text message investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita firefighter has been placed on administrative leave as part of the investigation into racist, sexist and homophobic text messages sent by Wichita police officers. The City of Wichita confirmed the suspension to KWCH on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire Chief Tammy Snow was notified on April 22 about the involvement of the firefighter in the investigation. The firefighter was put on administrative leave the same day.

The investigation came to light earlier when the Citizens Review Board met on March 10.

According to the agenda for that meeting, the messages were discovered while the Wichita Police Department was investigating allegations of domestic violence involving a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy. The deputy’s cell phone was seized and downloaded as part of a search warrant on April 8, 2021. That’s when it was discovered WPD officers and deputies shared text messages and pictures described as “unbecoming of an officer.” The details weren’t made public until messages were leaked to the Wichita Eagle.

