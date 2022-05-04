Advertisement

Woman uses nail art to commemorate Haysville tornado

Sydney Macaj painted her nails in memory of her grandmother whose home was the only untouched in the 1999 tornado.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday marked the 23rd anniversary of the Haysville tornado. The 1999 twister leveled the neighborhood where Sydney Macaj’s grandmother lived, but it spared her home.

Macaj’s grandmother died a year ago and she inherited her home. On Tuesday, the nail tech and stylist used her professional experience to commemorate that fateful day.

“My nails represent the radar at 8:44 p.m. on May 3rd of 1999. It’s the storm. I ended up finding an image and article of the radar on a random website, it had the caption, ‘When the tornado hit Haysville,’” said Macaj.

The EF-4 tornado was on the ground for 24 miles and resulted in six deaths and dozens of injuries.

