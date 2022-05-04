Woman uses nail art to commemorate Haysville tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday marked the 23rd anniversary of the Haysville tornado. The 1999 twister leveled the neighborhood where Sydney Macaj’s grandmother lived, but it spared her home.

Macaj’s grandmother died a year ago and she inherited her home. On Tuesday, the nail tech and stylist used her professional experience to commemorate that fateful day.

“My nails represent the radar at 8:44 p.m. on May 3rd of 1999. It’s the storm. I ended up finding an image and article of the radar on a random website, it had the caption, ‘When the tornado hit Haysville,’” said Macaj.

The EF-4 tornado was on the ground for 24 miles and resulted in six deaths and dozens of injuries.

