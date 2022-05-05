Drying out, warmer days ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain will be moving out of Kansas as temperatures get much warmer Friday and into the weekend.

Any lingering showers and storms over eastern Kansas will begin to diminish tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the 30s over western Kansas with 40s over eastern Kansas.

Some patchy fog will be possible Friday morning under cloudy skies, then clouds and any fog will clear heading into the afternoon. High temperatures will range from near 70 over central and eastern Kansas to near 80 over western Kansas.

Even warmer weather is on the way this weekend as highs will eventually reach the mid to upper 80s by Sunday.

Much warmer weather will continue through most of next week with highs remaining in the upper 80s and even the lower 90s. Rain chances are looking low for this weekend and for the start of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy; patchy fog. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: AM fog & mostly cloudy, then some afternoon sun. Wind: NW/S 5-10. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds; areas of fog. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 53.

Sat: High: 77 AM fog, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 66 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 68 Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 71 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 88 Low: 70 Becoming partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 87 Low: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.