Advertisement

Drying out, warmer days ahead

A warming trend begins Friday
Forecast high temperatures Friday.
Forecast high temperatures Friday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain will be moving out of Kansas as temperatures get much warmer Friday and into the weekend.

Any lingering showers and storms over eastern Kansas will begin to diminish tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the 30s over western Kansas with 40s over eastern Kansas.

Some patchy fog will be possible Friday morning under cloudy skies, then clouds and any fog will clear heading into the afternoon. High temperatures will range from near 70 over central and eastern Kansas to near 80 over western Kansas.

Even warmer weather is on the way this weekend as highs will eventually reach the mid to upper 80s by Sunday.

Much warmer weather will continue through most of next week with highs remaining in the upper 80s and even the lower 90s. Rain chances are looking low for this weekend and for the start of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy; patchy fog. Wind: NW 5-15.  Low: 48.

Tomorrow: AM fog & mostly cloudy, then some afternoon sun. Wind: NW/S 5-10. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds; areas of fog. Wind: SE 5-10.  Low: 53.

Sat: High: 77  AM fog, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Sun: High: 86  Low: 66  Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 89  Low: 68  Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 90  Low: 71  Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 88  Low: 70  Becoming partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 87  Low: 68  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

Thursday's storm outlook.
One more rainy day before fantastic Friday
Forecast rainfall tonight through Thursday evening.
More rain and storms through Thursday
Wednesday's storm timeline.
Severe storm threat low, heavy rain chances high
Widespread rain and thunder is on the way
Rain, some thunder likely in Kansas