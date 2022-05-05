Advertisement

Girl gifts new guitar to Andover tornado victim

Gary Dickerson’s house was looted. The one thing taken from him as his guitar. Jordan Wray heard Dickerson’s story and decided to buy him a new guitar.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As homeowners try to clean up damage from last week’s tornado that slammed part of southeast Sedgwick County and the city of Andover, some are dealing with a secondary problem after the violent storm: looters.

Gary Dickerson’s house was looted. The one thing taken from him as his guitar. Jordan Wray heard Dickerson’s story and decided to buy him a new guitar. She sought to right a wrong and lift the spirits of someone going through a difficult loss.

“It’s not okay when someone’s house is destroyed to go into their property and steal their things,” Wray said. “It’s not right. I wanted to help and buy him a new guitar.”

Dickerson was touched by the gesture and said Wray made his day.

“It’s a very nice gift,” he said. “For someone to show the humanity after people were looting my home... Such horrible things happen and then you find there are such good people in the world to make a difference. It makes everything better.”

Jordan Wray and Gary Dickerson
