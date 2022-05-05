Wichita’s oldest family-owned Mexican restaurant celebrates 59 years in business

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita restaurant with a rich history has many reasons to celebrate. On top of Thursday being Cinco de Mayo and this week being Small Business Week, Connie’s Mexico Café, the city’s oldest family-owned Mexican restaurant, is celebrating its 59th year in business.

Thursday, the restaurant held a ribbon cutting for the opening of its new patio. Connie’s is in its third generation of ownership. To celebrate, state and local officials attended the ribbon cutting.

“It has been beautiful to do it as a family, because service has always been part of our family, and creating jobs for Kansas’ economy has been part of our family,” said Delia Garcia with Connie’s Mexico Café. “And creating jobs for Kansas’ economy has been part of our family, and we have fun doing it, and it looks beautiful.”

The patio at Connie’s was funded through a grant provided by the American Rescue Plan.

