Kansas Woman shares message about surviving ectopic pregnancy

Cat Poland is now a mother of three, but before this, she went through something unimaginable for many.
By Anna Auld
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
“People are in all different situations that all people can’t understand,” said Poland.

An ectopic pregnancy means the mother may not survive if the baby is not terminated, due to the baby growing outside the uterus.

She says she ended up at Wesley Medical Center where they gave her, what she says, was half the dose of what she needed to terminate the pregnancy.

“They determined my tube had ruptured and I was bleeding out internally.”

After emergency surgery, she survived, but wants others to know, this is a critical situation and says the exception shouldn’t be the rule.

“If you just make a blank policy, without thinking about how it impacts individual lives, people are going to be hurt,” said Poland.

