Body of transgender teen found in abandoned lot in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities have confirmed that a body found in KCK on April 15 was that of Ace Scott, a transgender teenager.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said his body was found in an abandoned lot near residences north of W. 9th Street and Central Avenue.

A neighbor called police after discovering the 15-year-old’s body.

According to a child death summary document from the Kansas Department for Children and Families, Scott was a transgender male who had been in state custody since 2017 with the goal of getting him adopted.

“While in care, he experienced placement instability, including run episodes,” Kansas DCF said. They said he was on the run from March 25 through 26. When he was located on March 26, he was taken to the hospital for “concerns related to a known medical condition.” Then, he was discharged on April 11.

That same day, while awaiting placement, Scott ran away from the Cornerstones of Care office. Cornerstones of Care is a child placing agency, which the DCF defines as a “social service agency which receives children for services including placement in residential programs or in foster family homes, or for adoption.”

The DCF said local law enforcement looked for him for several days. Ultimately, however, Scott was found dead in KCK.

His cause of death has not yet been determined.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families released the following statement regarding Scott’s death:

I am so deeply saddened by the passing of Ace Scott, and a life cut so tragically short. My sincere condolences go out to all those who knew and loved Ace – family, friends, and all who had the chance to know and care about him. My hope is that memories of Ace provide comfort during this difficult time. Know too that DCF is taking all actions at our disposal to better understand the circumstances of this case and to identify the types of services or supports that might prevent a tragedy like this from happening in the future.

No further details are available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.