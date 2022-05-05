Advertisement

Body of transgender teen found in abandoned lot in KCK

The Kansas Department for Children and Families says 15-year-old Ace Scott was found dead after running away from child placing agency
By Zoe Brown
May. 5, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities have confirmed that a body found in KCK on April 15 was that of Ace Scott, a transgender teenager.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said his body was found in an abandoned lot near residences north of W. 9th Street and Central Avenue.

A neighbor called police after discovering the 15-year-old’s body.

According to a child death summary document from the Kansas Department for Children and Families, Scott was a transgender male who had been in state custody since 2017 with the goal of getting him adopted.

“While in care, he experienced placement instability, including run episodes,” Kansas DCF said. They said he was on the run from March 25 through 26. When he was located on March 26, he was taken to the hospital for “concerns related to a known medical condition.” Then, he was discharged on April 11.

That same day, while awaiting placement, Scott ran away from the Cornerstones of Care office. Cornerstones of Care is a child placing agency, which the DCF defines as a “social service agency which receives children for services including placement in residential programs or in foster family homes, or for adoption.”

The DCF said local law enforcement looked for him for several days. Ultimately, however, Scott was found dead in KCK.

His cause of death has not yet been determined.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families released the following statement regarding Scott’s death:

No further details are available at this time.

