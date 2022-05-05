Lawrence priest cleared of sexual assault allegations

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After a thorough investigation and review, a Lawrence priest has been cleared of sexual assault allegations made against him.

On Feb. 25, the Capuchin Province of Mid-America says it was notified of allegations of misconduct against Father Michael Scully. After a thorough investigation by an independent investigator and review by the Province’s Independent Review Board, it said the allegations were found to be “unsubstantiated.”

The Province noted that unsubstantiated means the allegation was not credible based on findings from the investigation.

As a result, the Province said Scully has been cleared of the allegation.

The Province said it treats any allegation with great respect and concern. When it is notified of an allegation it said law enforcement is immediately notified and a thorough investigation is conducted, as well as a review, in accordance with its standard procedures.

“When an allegation of sexual abuse is brought to our attention, we recognize the pain experienced by the victims and their families, the accused, the entire Church community and our own community of brothers,” the Province said. “We continue to hold in our prayers all those involved in this case.”

Additionally, the Province said while Scully strongly denied the accusation, he was suspended from all ministries pending the results of the investigation.

