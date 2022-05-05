Lightning strike blows up toilet in Oklahoma apartment building
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OKMULGEE, Kan. (KWCH) - A few people suffered minor injuries due to lightning strikes in Wichita on Wednesday, but the weather did a number on a toilet in Oklahoma.
The Okmulgee Fire Department shared photos with KOTV in Tulsa of a toilet that shattered after being struck by a lightning bolt. The fire department said the lightning struck the roof of an apartment building and traveled inside.
The apartment complex said the unit was vacant but was set to be rented out Thursday morning.
