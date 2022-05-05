Multi-family house fire causes est. $769k in damage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Dept. says a fire sparked by a lightning strike Wednesday afternoon caused more than $769,000 in damages to a SW Topeka multi-family home.

Division Chief Alan Stahl says the estimated dollar loss associated with the fire was $519,210 associated with the structure, and another $250,000 for contents.

The total estimated damage was $769,310.

Previous Report Lightning suspected in SW Topeka structure fire Topeka Fire officials say four families were displaced after a blaze broke out at a multi-family home Wednesday afternoon.

Stahl said crews were called to 2933 SW Foxcroft Ct. just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and noticed light smoke coming from the roof when they arrived.

The blaze quickly spread inside the attic and significantly damaged all four units.

Stahl says an investigation conducted by the Topeka Fire Dept. Investigation Unit and Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause to be natural, due to lightning.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.