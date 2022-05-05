Advertisement

NEW VIDEO: Surveillance video captures tornado’s destruction on Prairie Creek Elementary School

Newly released surveillance video shows the moment an EF-3 tornado struck Prairie Creek...
Newly released surveillance video shows the moment an EF-3 tornado struck Prairie Creek Elementary School on April 29, 2022.(Andover Public Schools/YouTube)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Surveillance video released by Andover Public Schools on Thursday shows several angles of the damage created as a tornado barreled through town on Friday. The video, nearly four minutes long, offers multiple points of view from outside and inside the building.

At 1:17, 1:42 and 2:10, you can see the wind pick up single vehicles left in the parking lot and blow them away. Another camera inside the building shows the storm sweep through the lunchroom blowing around tables and debris, and blowing out the windows.

The district said that while the video may be difficult to watch, it’s a testament to storm shelters. Despite damage in the building, nothing inside the storm shelter was affected. Plus, officials said the video can help show the power of the storm and help make sense of what happened.

The school sustained significant roof damage and parts of the building were flooded. For this reason, Praire Creek is closed for the rest of the year, and classes were canceled for the week of May 2.

Students will resume classes next week (May 9) at Meadowlark Elementary, Sunflower Elementary, Cottonwood Elementary, the Andover Center for Advanced Professional Studies and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Students will have the same teachers they have had all year. Prairie Creek staff has been in contact with families regarding the return to school.

As students come back, school supplies will be needed to help them finish off the last two weeks of school. Monetary donations can be made through The Foundation for Andover Schools.

