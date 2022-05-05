One more rainy day before fantastic Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready to get wet (again) today as a slow-moving storm system brings more showers, and a few storms to the state. Nothing severe is expected today and rainfall promises to be lighter than yesterday with most of us seeing less than an inch of rain.

A weather pattern change will take place as we head into the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will push-out the storm chances allowing temperatures to climb. Highs in the 70s on Friday will soar into the lower 80s on Saturday, and near 90 degrees on Mother’s Day.

Overall, next week looks more like summer and less like May. Any storms should hold-off until the middle or later part of the week, and they promise to be isolated in nature. Temperatures will more resemble middle June with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy; showers/storms likely. Wind: N/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 60.

Tonight: Evening showers, otherwise cloudy. Wind: NW 10-15. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny, milder. Wind: NW/S 5-10. High: 73.

Sat: Low: 53. High: 82. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Sun: Low: 66. High: 90. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Mon: Low: 68. High: 93. Sunny, windy, and hot.

Tue: Low: 71. High: 91. Mostly sunny, continued hot.

Wed: Low: 67. High: 88. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.