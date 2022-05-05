Advertisement

Red Cross continuing damage assessments, assisting Andover tornado victims

Andover Community Center
Andover Community Center
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Red Cross’ Kansas-Oklahoma Region said Thursday that it has completed 220 damage assessments on structures affected by the Andover tornado. Of those, 53 homes were destroyed, 36 sustained major damage, 44 had minor damage and 72 were otherwise affected.

The organization has served 50 meals to victims of Friday’s tornado, along with 633 snacks. The Red Cross has distributed 540 emergency supplies such as rakes, shovels, clean-up kits and trash bags. Health and mental health services, along with disaster spiritual care services “have been very busy,” according to the Red Cross.

To date, 41 cases have been opened to provide direct client assistants, and 30 Red Cross volunteers are assisting relief efforts. The Red Cross plans to remain at the Andover Community Center through the weekend to provide assistance.

Today, Thursday, May 5, the Kansas Insurance Department is available at the Andover Community Center (1008 E. 13th St., Andover, Kan.) Thursday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Posted by City of Andover KS on Thursday, May 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

Andover tornado damage
Support available to assist Andover, Wichita tornado victims in recovery process
Andover tornado damage
Andover, Sedgwick County tornado victims prepare for next steps
Newly released surveillance video shows the moment an EF-3 tornado struck Prairie Creek...
NEW VIDEO: Surveillance video captures tornado’s destruction on Prairie Creek Elementary School
An EF-3 tornado damaged property in Sedgwick County including a mobile home park.
People who lost homes, property to recent tornado trying to navigate cleanup process