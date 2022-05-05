Red Cross continuing damage assessments, assisting Andover tornado victims

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Red Cross’ Kansas-Oklahoma Region said Thursday that it has completed 220 damage assessments on structures affected by the Andover tornado. Of those, 53 homes were destroyed, 36 sustained major damage, 44 had minor damage and 72 were otherwise affected.

The organization has served 50 meals to victims of Friday’s tornado, along with 633 snacks. The Red Cross has distributed 540 emergency supplies such as rakes, shovels, clean-up kits and trash bags. Health and mental health services, along with disaster spiritual care services “have been very busy,” according to the Red Cross.

To date, 41 cases have been opened to provide direct client assistants, and 30 Red Cross volunteers are assisting relief efforts. The Red Cross plans to remain at the Andover Community Center through the weekend to provide assistance.

Today, Thursday, May 5, the Kansas Insurance Department is available at the Andover Community Center (1008 E. 13th St., Andover, Kan.) Thursday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Posted by City of Andover KS on Thursday, May 5, 2022

