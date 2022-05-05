Support available to assist Andover, Wichita tornado victims in recovery process

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Despite the weather, steps are being made to get Andover residents who lost everything back on their feet.

The Kansas Insurance Department was at the Andover Community Center meeting with families whose homes and cars were either damaged or destroyed in last Friday’s tornado. The state agency helped people with their claims and helped guide them through clean up and rebuilding process.

Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt said as families begin to pick up the pieces from last week’s tornado, the next steps can be overwhelming. She said that’s why her department was in Andover on Thursday - to let the people know they’re available.

“We want to make sure insurance companies are being responsive to people and make a difference that way. We’ve been very successful today, we’ve had a lot of drop-in traffic. Certainly, we handle complaints but we also handle general questions and concerns, and can maybe be that link in between,” said Schmidt.

She said her agency’s mission is to make sure everything runs smoothly with people’s insurance companies and agents. Less than a week after this tornado hit, she said some people have already gotten insurance checks.

“We want companies to be responsive. For the most part, they are, but if they’re not, we’re going to give them a little jingle and ask them to give us a call back and give the owner of the home or car back,” Schmidt explained.

While rebuilding could be a lengthy process for many because of shortages and supply chain issues, Schmidt said the insurance department is prepared to help along the way.

Schmidt wanted to warn people of scammers looking to take advantage of these families. She said if you have tornado damage and someone offers you assistance, make sure they are a licensed and registered contractor, and ask for a list of references.

The Andover Community Center is open to tornado victims both in Andover and Sedgwick County through May 8. It’s located at 1008 E. 13th Street. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also seek assistance by calling 211.

