Teen safe after truck hydroplanes into creek north of Wichita

The wet roads Wednesday afternoon led to a dangerous situation on K-254 near Webb Road(Screen grab from video shard by Dan Williams)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The wet road conditions Wednesday afternoon led to a dangerous situation on K-254 near Webb Road. The father of a teen driver shared video with Eyewitness News, showing his truck submerged in a creek. In the video, the water is rushing through the pickup’s cab.

Eventually, the truck was fully submerged. Most importantly, however, the teen who was driving the truck when it went into the water is safe. Her father said she escaped by climbing out through the window.

The teen’s father said the 16-year-old is a new driver who “just didn’t have enough experience to know how to handle hydroplaning.”

“And truth be told, I don’t know if anyone could handle it,” he said of what his daughter faced.

