Where’s Shane? Ashley Furniture

By Shane Konicki
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans know how to help each other in times of crisis, and we’re seeing that in real time after the devastating tornado that tore through Sedgwick and Butler counties on Friday.

Today we’re out at Ashley Furniture where they’re pledging to give free mattresses away to those that qualify and have been affected by the tornado.

You can let Ashley Furniture know what help you need here, and if you want more information on Ashley Furniture, you can find it at www.ashleyfurniture.com.

