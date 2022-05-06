Advertisement

1 found dead after Gray County house fire, investigation underway

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - An investigation is underway at the scene of a house fire in Gray County in which the sheriff’s office said a person described only as “an adult” was found dead.

In the investigation, the Gray County Sheriff’s Office said it worked at the scene of the house fire “in coordination with” the KBI, the state fire marshal’s office, and Cimarron Fire and EMS.

The sheriff’s office said “details will follow” and there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

police lights
Dodge City police: Teens committing crimes in scavenger-hunt-style game
Teens safe after truck hydroplanes into creek north of Wichita
Teens safe after truck hydroplanes into creek north of Wichita
With the planting season underway and harvest on the horizon, cutting back on fuel isn't easy...
Farmers left with no options but to endure high fuel prices
A new record in Kansas set for diesel fuel comes at an especially difficult time for farmers.
Fuel prices challenge Kansas farmers with planing and ahead of harvest