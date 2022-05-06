1 found dead after Gray County house fire, investigation underway

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - An investigation is underway at the scene of a house fire in Gray County in which the sheriff’s office said a person described only as “an adult” was found dead.

In the investigation, the Gray County Sheriff’s Office said it worked at the scene of the house fire “in coordination with” the KBI, the state fire marshal’s office, and Cimarron Fire and EMS.

The sheriff’s office said “details will follow” and there is no threat to the public.

