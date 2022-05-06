2 injured in Oaklawn house fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people suffered injuries, at least one critically, in a Friday afternoon house fire in Oaklawn, a Sedgwick County neighborhood south of Wichita, near Derby. In he fire, reported about 3:30 p.m., crews encountered flame and smoke upon arrival to the scene near Juniper Street and East Willow Way. This is near Southeast Boulevard and 47th Street South.

Stick with Eyewitness News for updates once fire officials on the scene can relay further information.

