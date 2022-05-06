Fantastic Friday forecast

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms are in our rear-view mirror, and now its time to warm-up. Chilly wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s will climb into the lower 70s this afternoon as gray skies gradually turn sunny.

Get ready for some wind and even warmer temperatures this weekend. Highs in the upper 70s on Saturday will soar to near ninety degrees on Mother’s Day as a south wind blows between 15-25 mph.

Overall, next week looks more like summer and less like May. Any storms should hold-off until the middle or later part of the week, and they promise to be isolated in nature. Temperatures will more resemble middle June with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, milder. Wind: NW/S 5-10. High: 73.

Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy fog. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: More sun than clouds, becoming breezy. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 77.

Sun: Low: 66. High: 90. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Mon: Low: 68. High: 92. Sunny, windy, and hot.

Tue: Low: 71. High: 91. Mostly sunny, breezy, and continued hot.

Wed: Low: 70. High: 88. Partly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 66. High: 87. Mostly sunny.

