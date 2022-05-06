Advertisement

Fantastic Friday forecast

Dry and warmer weather into the weekend
what's next
what's next(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms are in our rear-view mirror, and now its time to warm-up. Chilly wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s will climb into the lower 70s this afternoon as gray skies gradually turn sunny.

Get ready for some wind and even warmer temperatures this weekend. Highs in the upper 70s on Saturday will soar to near ninety degrees on Mother’s Day as a south wind blows between 15-25 mph.

Overall, next week looks more like summer and less like May. Any storms should hold-off until the middle or later part of the week, and they promise to be isolated in nature. Temperatures will more resemble middle June with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, milder. Wind: NW/S 5-10. High: 73.

Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy fog. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: More sun than clouds, becoming breezy. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 77.

Sun: Low: 66. High: 90. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Mon: Low: 68. High: 92. Sunny, windy, and hot.

Tue: Low: 71. High: 91. Mostly sunny, breezy, and continued hot.

Wed: Low: 70. High: 88. Partly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 66. High: 87. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures Friday.
Drying out, warmer days ahead
Thursday's storm outlook.
One more rainy day before fantastic Friday
Forecast rainfall tonight through Thursday evening.
More rain and storms through Thursday
Wednesday's storm timeline.
Severe storm threat low, heavy rain chances high