Fuel prices challenge Kansas farmers with planing and ahead of harvest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gas prices in the Wichita area are mere cents away from a state record. Thursday, prices for unleaded gas in the metro area rose to $3.99 per gallon. AAA (Triple-A) reports Kansas reached its highest fuel-price average ever in July 2008 at $4.02 per gallon of unleaded.

A new record did hit Kansas Thursday with the cost of diesel fuel rising to $5.26 per gallon. Eyewitness News spoke with one farmer who said paying the fuel bill is like buying a house when it comes to the price.

“Just like everybody else, it’s almost at a ‘no-thank-you’ price, but we don’t have any choice,” said Butler County farmer Gordon Stands with Stands Farms.

With large trucks and tractors with 300 to 400-gallon tanks, costs to fill up easily exceed $1,000 at the current prices. There’s never a good time for costs to skyrocket, especially right now for farmers.

“We’re burning through a lot of fuel,” Stands said. “Planting corn, we’re looking ahead to harvest, so our fuel usage through the summer really ramps up, so I’m hoping things settle down but I don’t see it.”

It’s not just a lot of driving in the fields.

Stands said, “Our nearest elevator is about 18 miles from here. That’s a lot of trips too with trucks that get seven miles to the gallon if that. Maybe six.”

With the work that needs to be done, Stands said driving less and cutting back on fuel isn’t an option.

“To supplement our farming, we run some trucks too and have a small trucking company, and it has really impacted that,” Stands said. “We burn through a lot of fuel each month and there’s no way to change or usage. We’re going to burn it no matter what the price is. We’ve had to pass that along somewhat on that side of it. On the farming side, there’s no way to pass that along. We just have to hope for a good price at harvest.”

Crop commodity prices will be the determining factor. For now, Stands said that’s where they see a little bit of a silver lining.

“They’re as high as I’ve ever seen them,” he said. “Wheat is at a record level, corn, soybeans, so hopefully that will offset some of it and hopefully it will be there at harvest. Just have to hope because you’ve got to spend the money and put it in the ground.”

That has Stands hoping fuel costs will soon peak so the record and near-record prices are short-lived.

“You know farmers are always (optimists), so I’m feeling pretty good about things on the farming side,” he said.

Another area where prices are going up is on fertilizer. Stands said the main type they use is made using natural gas.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.