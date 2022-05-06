Advertisement

Reported shots fired during disturbance in Newton Thursday night

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton Police are investigating after gunshots were reported last night in the area of East 12th and Magnolia.

Just after 9 p.m., officers were dispatched for an active disturbance. While they were en route, several 911 calls reported multiple gunshots in the area. Officers arrived at a and were quickly able to determine no one was injured. Two homes were searched and no victims or suspects were found.

After interviewing witnesses, officers identified two people involved in the disturbance and recovered a handgun and several spent casings. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

