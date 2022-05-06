Several hurt in shooting near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say several people are hurt in a shooting near downtown Wichita late Thursday night.

Police say shortly before midnight, officers responded to a call to check gunshots in the 1300 block of South Emporia Street. When they arrived, officers found a vehicle with people with gunshot wounds inside.

Police located another another victim near Harry & Washington. All victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Police haven’t specified how many people were hurt or if they have any suspects.

