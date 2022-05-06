Warmer weather this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that the warming trend will continue this weekend with summer-like temperatures on the way.

It will be a mild start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s over central Kansas with 80s over western Kansas. Southeast winds will gust up to 30 mph at times.

Sunday will be even warmer with highs likely to reach upper 80s to lower 90s for most of the state. This will be the start of several days in a row of hot weather with highs likely remaining close to 90 degrees through much of next week.

Rain chances appear low for now. There could be a few storms by the middle part of next week mainly over western Kansas, but any activity should remain isolated.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 53

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 78

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. Low: 65

Sun: High: 90 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Mon: High: 93 Low: 69 Sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 71 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 69 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 67 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Fri: High: 87 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; slight chance of evening storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.