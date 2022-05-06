Wichita construction company enters into consent judgment with Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita construction and home remodeling business has entered into a consent judgment with the Office of the District Attorney. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated Hillson Construction LLC after receiving complaints from three separate consumers. A consent judgment resolves a dispute without admission of guilt.

The District Attorney’s Office alleged Hillson violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA) by failing to provide each impacted consumer with a proper three-day right to cancel as part of a contract for home remodeling services. The Consumer Protection Division also alleged the work performed by Hillson failed to provide the consumers with a material benefit. While Hillson denied violating the KCPA, the business accepted a consent judgment to settle the matter. As part of the agreement Hillson paid over $23,000 at the time of settlement including $17,000.00 in restitution that will be returned to impacted consumers. The court assessed a $3,000.00 civil penalty, along with additional investigative expenses, and court costs.

As part of the consent judgment, Hillson promised to not perform or contract for work they do not have the requisite license or skill to perform. Future door-to-door sales will also include proper notification of the three-day right to cancel. The consent judgment includes an injunction from engaging in deceptive and/or unconscionable acts in the future. Hillson agreed to cooperate with the investigation of any future complaints.

Contractors for many residential projects are required to be qualified and licensed, in their own name, by the Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department (MABCD). Work, including electrical and plumbing, may also require permits. Anyone engaging in door-to-door sales or offering their services outside of their place of business is also required to provide customers a specific notice both orally and in writing that informs the consumer they can cancel the contract within three days.

