Wichita State president names 6 to advisory group in search for new AD

Wichita State president Richard Muma
Wichita State president Richard Muma(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three former Wichita State athletes were among six people named by university president Richard Muma to an advisory group as the school searches for a new athletic director.

Former women’s basketball player Angela Buckner, former baseball player Nate Robertson and former men’s basketball player Evan Wessell are part of the group that will advise Muma throughout the search. Muma fired athletic director Darron Boatright, who had served in the role for nearly six years, on Thursday.

Also named to the group were CEO of Yingling Aviation and chair-elect of the WSU Foundation Lynn Nichols, CEO of Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce John Rolf and interim dean of the College of Applied Studies Dr. Clay Stoldt. The school will work with a search firm to find Boatright’s replacement. Sarah Adams is serving as interim AD.

“These individuals all have a great passion for Wichita State, share our vision for leadership, and have the insight to assist me as I make a determination of what is next for Shocker Athletics,” Muma said in a statement.

