YMCA CEO shares update on Andover youth sports, programs

Robert D. Love Downtown YMCA in Wichita, Kansas
Robert D. Love Downtown YMCA in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Greater Wichita YMCA CEO Ronn McMahon announced Friday that youth sports in Andover would return this weekend, just over one week after the Andover YMCA was hit by a tornado. Games will be played at Andover High School while field conditions at the Andover Y and timing of the reopening of the Farha Sports Center is evaluated.

The YMCA is working on finding alternative locations for summer camp programs, which are scheduled to begin later this month. McMahon said parents will be contacted by the end of next week with potential options, and that there will be no charges.

Those wishing to make donations can submit them at //ymcawichita.org/give or text ANDOCERSTRONG to 41444. Questions about sports, programs or child carte can contact andover@ymcawichita.org or childcare@ymcawichita.org.

The facility was significantly damaged, and while it may take a while, we will rebuild and come back stronger than ever to serve the Andover community,” McMahon’s statement read.

