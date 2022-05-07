Advertisement

Boil Water Advisory issued for Garden Plain

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of Garden Plain public water supply, which is located in Sedgwick.

If you get water from that source, KDHE advises you to do the following until further notice:

  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. -Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

KDHE says the advisory took effect Saturday morning and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system, which can result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system, or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage:

kdhe.ks.gov/waterdisruption

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

