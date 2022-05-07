Advertisement

Feeling more like Father’s Day

High temperatures well above normal for the next few days
Here's your Storm Team 12 forecast for Sunday in Wichita.
Here's your Storm Team 12 forecast for Sunday in Wichita.(KWCH)
By Rodney Price
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Weather conditions will stay breezy overnight as clouds will thicken over the Sunflower State. There could be an isolated shower or rumble of thunder near the Nebraska state line, otherwise most of the state will remain dry. Overnight lows will drop to the 50s and 60s.

Morning clouds will give way to plentiful sunshine. Afternoon highs across the state will soar up into the 80s and 90s, which is more typical for June and July! Normal high temperatures should be in the mid-70s for early May. It will be breezy once again.

As a big area of high pressure aloft builds in through mid-week, we expect the heat to continue, and the humidity will climb as well. At this time, it does not appear that we will break records as far as the heat is concerned but we will get close some days. The heat should break down by late week, as slight chances for rain and cooler weather arrive.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. Low: 65

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 90

Tomorrow Night: Clear and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 70

Mon: High: 94 Sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 95 Low: 72 Sunny to mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 69 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 68 Partly cloudy, isolated evening storms. Breezy.

Fri: High: 87 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; slight chance of evening storms.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 61 Partly cloudy; few showers and storms possible.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

San Pablo and Lincoln.
Shooting near San Pablo and Lincoln
Salina shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition
Boil Water Advisory for Garden Plain
Boil Water Advisory issued for Garden Plain
Cleaning debris from site of home destroyed by tornado
Week after losing home to tornado, Andover family already has sights set on rebuilding