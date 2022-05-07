Feeling more like Father’s Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Weather conditions will stay breezy overnight as clouds will thicken over the Sunflower State. There could be an isolated shower or rumble of thunder near the Nebraska state line, otherwise most of the state will remain dry. Overnight lows will drop to the 50s and 60s.

Morning clouds will give way to plentiful sunshine. Afternoon highs across the state will soar up into the 80s and 90s, which is more typical for June and July! Normal high temperatures should be in the mid-70s for early May. It will be breezy once again.

As a big area of high pressure aloft builds in through mid-week, we expect the heat to continue, and the humidity will climb as well. At this time, it does not appear that we will break records as far as the heat is concerned but we will get close some days. The heat should break down by late week, as slight chances for rain and cooler weather arrive.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. Low: 65

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 90

Tomorrow Night: Clear and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 70

Mon: High: 94 Sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 95 Low: 72 Sunny to mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 69 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 68 Partly cloudy, isolated evening storms. Breezy.

Fri: High: 87 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; slight chance of evening storms.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 61 Partly cloudy; few showers and storms possible.

