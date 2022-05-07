Advertisement

Friends, Maize community rally behind high school principal in cancer fight

Maize High School Principal Chris Botts has the support of his community as he battles a rare...
Maize High School Principal Chris Botts has the support of his community as he battles a rare and aggressive cancer.(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maize community is rallying behind one of its high school principals, Chris Botts. He and his family are in Houston where Botts is receiving treatment for a rear, aggressive type of cancer, Large Cell Neuroendocrine Carcinoma (LCNEC). Background information on Botts’ cancer, shared on a Facebook page dedicated to a fundraising event for his family, said the cancer is usually found in the lungs, but Botts’ tumor was in “an extremely rare location,” his heart.

“The doctors were able to remove the mass from the heart and we are grateful for this, however, Botts needs our financial help for the next round of this fight,” the post read.

Botts the principal at Maize High School said is faith is helping him be at peace in his fight against cancer. When he heard his diagnosis, he knew where to go.

“You know, I got great faith and immediately gave it up to God, and I have been at peace ever since,” he said. “...I never thought at 46 that I would be a cancer patient. Here we are and I’m, I’m a warrior.”

Botts’ battle has motivated multiple the organization of several efforts in his community, raising funds for the Botts family to help pay for Chris’ treatments.

Rob and Bob Lane with Lane Enterprises say they’ve known Botts his entire life. Now, they want to be there for their longtime friend, offering a fundraiser Saturday with a personal touch. Lane Enterprises in part, owns local McDonald’s franchises.

With the fundraiser, Cokes for Chris, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, four participating McDonald’s locations will be donating a portion of their sales to help Botts and his family. Participating locations include:

  • 10321 W 21st St, Wichita, KS 67212
  • 7311 W 21st St, Wichita, KS 67205
  • 2002 W Central Ave, El Dorado, KS 67042
  • 506 N Tyler Rd, Wichita, KS 67212

“I’ve known that (Botts) has liked McDonald’s Coke forever and so we just kind of had the idea to try and put something together to try to help he and his family with regard to medical expenses and such,” Rob Lane said.

The Maize community is also putting together a fundraiser for Saturday, a “BBQ Bash for Botts” at the Maize Career Academy (11700 W. 45th Street North, in Maize). The event is set for 4 to 8 p.m. with proceeds going directly to Botts’ family.

“We’ve had lots of parent volunteers and community donations, small business donations, just to kind of help raise funds to support their family,” said Abby Mercado, helping to organize the BBQ Bash. “So, he is a huge community supporter, so it’s great to see the community come back and give to him.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

Connie's Mexico Cafe is celebrating its 59th year in business with a ribbon-cutting for its new...
Wichita’s oldest family-owned Mexican restaurant celebrates 59 years in business
Andover Community Center
Andover Community Center opens for tornado assistance, next volunteer opportunity Friday
Prairie Creek Elementary School in Andover is closed for the rest of the year after the...
Andover raising funds for damaged Prairie Creek Elementary
Andover churches gathered had necessity items ready to donate to people misplaced by the April...
Water, food welcome for Andover donations; hold off on clothes