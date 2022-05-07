Friends, Maize community rally behind high school principal in cancer fight

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maize community is rallying behind one of its high school principals, Chris Botts. He and his family are in Houston where Botts is receiving treatment for a rear, aggressive type of cancer, Large Cell Neuroendocrine Carcinoma (LCNEC). Background information on Botts’ cancer, shared on a Facebook page dedicated to a fundraising event for his family, said the cancer is usually found in the lungs, but Botts’ tumor was in “an extremely rare location,” his heart.

“The doctors were able to remove the mass from the heart and we are grateful for this, however, Botts needs our financial help for the next round of this fight,” the post read.

Botts the principal at Maize High School said is faith is helping him be at peace in his fight against cancer. When he heard his diagnosis, he knew where to go.

“You know, I got great faith and immediately gave it up to God, and I have been at peace ever since,” he said. “...I never thought at 46 that I would be a cancer patient. Here we are and I’m, I’m a warrior.”

Botts’ battle has motivated multiple the organization of several efforts in his community, raising funds for the Botts family to help pay for Chris’ treatments.

Rob and Bob Lane with Lane Enterprises say they’ve known Botts his entire life. Now, they want to be there for their longtime friend, offering a fundraiser Saturday with a personal touch. Lane Enterprises in part, owns local McDonald’s franchises.

With the fundraiser, Cokes for Chris, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, four participating McDonald’s locations will be donating a portion of their sales to help Botts and his family. Participating locations include:

10321 W 21st St, Wichita, KS 67212

7311 W 21st St, Wichita, KS 67205

2002 W Central Ave, El Dorado, KS 67042

506 N Tyler Rd, Wichita, KS 67212

“I’ve known that (Botts) has liked McDonald’s Coke forever and so we just kind of had the idea to try and put something together to try to help he and his family with regard to medical expenses and such,” Rob Lane said.

The Maize community is also putting together a fundraiser for Saturday, a “BBQ Bash for Botts” at the Maize Career Academy (11700 W. 45th Street North, in Maize). The event is set for 4 to 8 p.m. with proceeds going directly to Botts’ family.

“We’ve had lots of parent volunteers and community donations, small business donations, just to kind of help raise funds to support their family,” said Abby Mercado, helping to organize the BBQ Bash. “So, he is a huge community supporter, so it’s great to see the community come back and give to him.”

