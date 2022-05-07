Advertisement

Halstead man showcases craftsmanship, continues passion in giving to schools across Kansas

At John Will’s shop in Halstead, he’s hard at work, building scaled-down, buildable log cabins for a special cause
By Anna Auld
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALSTEAD, Kan. (KWCH) - At John Will’s shop in Halstead, he’s hard at work, building scaled-down, buildable log cabins for a special cause. Nearing 90, Will puts his craftsmanship on display to the benefit of children’s educations across Kansas. He said that craftsmanship in each small cabin comes from decades of work. It’s a way for Will to continue his passion after retiring as a homebuilder 22 years ago.

He said the scaled-down work keeps him busy and keeps him young at heart, hopefully spreading some of his years of wisdom and work to younger generations. Lincoln Elementary School in Clay Center is among the schools Will recently visited to donate homemade Lincoln log sets.

The school posted on its Facebook page, expressing what Will’s donation means to teachers and students. Lincoln Elementary said Will has donated more than 700 small log cabins across the state.

“We will use them for Project LEAD, summer camp, and with our clubs,” the school said. “He also donated some blocks to be used to learn about fractions. What an amazing way to help kids.”

Will said he will continue to make log cabins and give them to schools free-of-charge as long as he’s able to do so.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

Homemade log cabin
Halstead man showcases craftsmanship, continues passion in giving to schools across Kansas
Connie's Mexico Cafe is celebrating its 59th year in business with a ribbon-cutting for its new...
Wichita’s oldest family-owned Mexican restaurant celebrates 59 years in business
Jordan Wray and Gary Dickerson
Girl gifts new guitar to Andover tornado victim
After looters stole Gary Dickerson's guitar following the April 29 tornado in Andover, Jordan...
Girl gifts new guitar to Andover tornado victim