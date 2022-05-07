Halstead man showcases craftsmanship, continues passion in giving to schools across Kansas

HALSTEAD, Kan. (KWCH) - At John Will’s shop in Halstead, he’s hard at work, building scaled-down, buildable log cabins for a special cause. Nearing 90, Will puts his craftsmanship on display to the benefit of children’s educations across Kansas. He said that craftsmanship in each small cabin comes from decades of work. It’s a way for Will to continue his passion after retiring as a homebuilder 22 years ago.

He said the scaled-down work keeps him busy and keeps him young at heart, hopefully spreading some of his years of wisdom and work to younger generations. Lincoln Elementary School in Clay Center is among the schools Will recently visited to donate homemade Lincoln log sets.

The school posted on its Facebook page, expressing what Will’s donation means to teachers and students. Lincoln Elementary said Will has donated more than 700 small log cabins across the state.

“We will use them for Project LEAD, summer camp, and with our clubs,” the school said. “He also donated some blocks to be used to learn about fractions. What an amazing way to help kids.”

Will said he will continue to make log cabins and give them to schools free-of-charge as long as he’s able to do so.

