Salina shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people were found shot near South College Avenue in Salina. The Salina Police department is now saying all shootings are connected.

Around 3:00 AM Saturday, Salina Police Officers responded to a shooting call at the 400 block of South College Avenue in Salina. They did not find any victims or witnesses at the scene.

Shortly after, officers were sent to the Salina Regional Health Center Emergency Room for a report of two gunshot victims arriving at the Emergency Room. One shooting victim was an 18-year-old female, and the other was a 25-year-old man who was later pronounced deceased.

Around 3:30 a.m. Salina Police Officers then located a 23-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a yard in the 500 block of East Cloud Street. He was transferred to a hospital in Wichita, Kansas, with serious injuries.

Officers say all shooting victims are related to the incident. This investigation is a homicide case and is ongoing.

