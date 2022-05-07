Advertisement

Stolen rare baseball cards returned after 25 years
By KWCH Staff
May. 6, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The owner of Rock’s Dugout Sportscards, Joe Ruocco, had the shock of a lifetime when a stranger came into his shop with some unique cards.

Having grown up in New York in the Bronx, Ruocco has always been an avid baseball fan. He has collected baseball cards his entire life and says it’s his calling and expresses his love of baseball is what inspired him to open the shop. However, in his over 50 years of running the shop, he never expected to see stolen baseball cards returned to his shop.

“He comes up to me, between 35 or 40 years old, and he says to me, ‘25 years ago, I stole four cards from you. I want to return these four cards.’ I said, ‘that’s nice of you.’”

The conversation was brief, and the man didn’t ask for money. He returned four1909 Chicago Cubs baseball cards that he took in the 1990′s when he was a teen. Ruocco admits he didn’t even realize they were gone due to his extensive collection but says these four cards of Cubs players John McGraw, Harry Steinfeld, and George Brown are rare.

“Look how nice shape this Harry Steinfeld card is. You got about 800 to 1,000 dollars in cards, and he returned them,” Ruocco said. “It also gave me goosebumps when this guy wanted to return these cards to me. He had enough guts to do it face-to-face with me. He could’ve mailed them to me. He looked me straight in the eye, he knew he did something stupid back then, and I forgave him,” said Ruocco.

