Warming up- “summer-like” temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dry weather in the forecast for the next several days. Temperatures will soar into the 80s and 90s for Mother’s Day.

A developing warm front will move into Kansas later today and tonight bringing wind and very warm temperatures to the state. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will reach the upper 70s and 80s for most of the state with a few locations in southwest Kansas reaching the low to mid 90s. Gusty southeast to south winds are expected through the afternoon. Gusts between 30-40 mph will be common this evening through the overnight hours. Clouds will also be increasing tonight becoming mostly cloudy by morning on Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day looks dry and breezy with wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph. Expect clouds in the morning and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s and low to mid 90s statewide. Dry, windy weather will continue through most of next week with highs in the 80s and 90s through Thursday, possibly even Friday. “Summer-like” heat breaks down by next weekend with isolated storms possible on Thursday evening, and more storm chances Friday night and Saturday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: SE 10-25; gusty. High: 78

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. Low: 65

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 90

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 70

Mon: High: 94 Sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 93 Low: 72 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 69 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 68 Partly cloudy, isolated evening storms. Breezy.

Fri: High: 87 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; slight chance of evening storms.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 61 Partly cloudy; morning showers and storms possible.

