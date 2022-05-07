Advertisement

Week after losing home to tornado, Andover family already has sights set on rebuilding

It’s been an exhausting but productive week for the Triplett family with pieces of the structure they used to call home piled up on the curb.
By Grant DeMars
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDOVER Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been an exhausting but productive week for the Triplett family with pieces of the structure they used to call home piled up on the curb.

“The faster we can get this done, the faster we can get to rebuilding our house,” Mark Triplett said.

With the help of family and friends, most of the debris in the Tripletts’ yard is cleared after last week’s tornado destroyed the family’s home.

“We’ve had people here since Saturday morning, a week ago, here helping clear out and demolish and get it to where we can rebuild from scratch,” Triplett said.

What’s left of the family’s home is a skeleton, the bones of what will be a new house at the same site. Triplett said he’s fortunate insurance money is coming, and he’s already found a builder for the job.

“I got contacted quickly from my insurance and got the claim started, got that process started to get the insurance money and things to cover the different pieces of the project,” he said. “This is all obviously kind of new to me, so figuring out how all this stuff works and coordinating and getting the right people contacted, shutting off utilities and all the things you don’t think about until something like this happens.”

Some other families impacted by last week’s tornado said insurance is one thing that’s been holding them back. Something that could help speed up that process is contacting the Kansas Insurance Department to see if they can give your agent a nudge.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

On April 29th, 2022, Kassidy and Jacob Brittain wer among those who lost their home to a...
Andover, Sedgwick County residents displaced by tornado cope with stress from trauma, focus on recovery
Car at Andover YMCA destroyed by tornado
Car enthusiasts rally behind teen who lost dream car in Andover tornado
Andover tornado
Andover provides updates on cleanup efforts, how to help tornado victims
When Chance Nguyen bought his dream car in April, he didn’t expect what happened later that...
Car enthusiasts rally behind teen who lost dream car in Andover tornado