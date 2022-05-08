Benefit concert held for victim of Andover tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Music Scene in Andover, a music lesson group, hosted a showcase concert Saturday benefitting one of its own after a tornado damaged a piano student’s home.

The Music Scene helped out one of its piano students who lost her home in the tornado. It was a typical Friday night for Meg Scrivner and her husband Steve, who were leaving New Spring Church in east Wichita when the tornado touched down.

Moments later, a phone call from a neighbor would change meg and her family’s life.

Meg, who ended up losing her Home in Tornado, says, “my husband sent in our family group ‘this is my first tornado kids’ check it out, and then I’m this way filming, and I said I think that’s our house, and he said it couldn’t be. I hope it’s not. I think it’s closer than that. My Neighbor called and said, ‘oh no, you need to come home. Your house has been hit, and I started shaking, you know. Like, oh my gosh.”

The recovery process has been just over a week-long, with a long way to go, but Meg says the support from the Andover community has been overwhelming.

“Everyone came and helped clear our land, clear our home. They knew the rain was coming, and people came in droves to do anything,” said Meg

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.