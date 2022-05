WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire crews are responding to a two-alarm fire in the 3600 block of North Ridge Road. The call came in just after 10:30 Saturday night, it is not clear how many buildings are involved in the fire or if any injuries have been reported.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene working to gather more details.

