Early morning crash on Woodland and 27 kills one

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has confirmed that a 42-year-old man died following an early Sunday morning crash near Woodland and 27th.

According to WPD, the victim was standing behind his car after being involved in a separate crash around 2 a.m. He was then hit by another vehicle driven by 33-year-old Alanzo Garcia-Amaya.

Police say he was booked for driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.