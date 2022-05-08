Advertisement

Early morning crash on Woodland and 27 kills one

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has confirmed that a 42-year-old man died following an early Sunday morning crash near Woodland and 27th.

According to WPD, the victim was standing behind his car after being involved in a separate crash around 2 a.m. He was then hit by another vehicle driven by 33-year-old Alanzo Garcia-Amaya.

Police say he was booked for driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter.

