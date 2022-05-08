Hot week ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that unseasonably hot weather is on the way for the start of the week as temperatures will reach the 90s for much of the state Monday.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 60s to near 70. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s for most of the state with plenty of sunshine.

Southwest winds will gust between 30 and 40 mph at times. The gusty winds, combined with hot temperatures and low relative humidity, will lead to high fire danger over portions of central and western Kansas.

Highs will remain near 90 for most of the week ahead. A cold front at the end of the week will eventually bring highs back into the 70s and 80s.

Storm chances will return Wednesday and Thursday mainly to western Kansas. Storms are expected to remain isolated at this time.

The chance of storms will shift farther east into central and eastern Kansas Thursday night with more isolated storms possible Friday and into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. Low: 71

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. Wind: S/SW 20-30; gusty. High: 95

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 71

Tue: High: 94 Sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 70 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 71 Partly cloudy and windy; chance of overnight storms.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; slight chance of showers and storms.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 59 Partly cloudy; slight chance of PM storms.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 55 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.