Advertisement

Man charged for selling fentanyl to man who died of an overdose, sheriff’s office says

58-year-old William "Dean" Lively was arrested and charged with homicide after Florida police...
58-year-old William "Dean" Lively was arrested and charged with homicide after Florida police say he sold fentanyl to a man who died from an overdose.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man who sold fentanyl to a man who later died from an overdose has been charged with homicide resulting from the unlawful distribution of fentanyl.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 58-year-old William “Dean” Lively Wednesday on a warrant related to the victim’s death in November.

Investigators with the department said the victim purchased what he thought was heroin from Lively. He injected the substance when he returned home.

The man’s wife, who drove him to purchase the heroin, later left to go to a convenience store. When she returned, investigators said she found her husband unresponsive.

Investigators said the wife contacted Lively via text messages and phone calls, requesting Narcan and help.

Lively reportedly asked if the man was ok. She told him later that her husband had died.

After an autopsy was conducted, police said the victim’s death was from accidental acute drug toxicity, with the substances identified as fentanyl and alprazolam.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

The last civilians have been evacuated from the steelworks plant in Mariupol, but Ukrainian...
Dozens feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school
A Cuban hotel was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Havana hotel toll rises to 30; dogs search for survivors
A general view of the video screen of G7 leaders during a video-conference on Ukraine at the...
G-7 leaders mark VE Day stressing unity, support for Ukraine
This image released by Marvel Studios shows Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange in a...
‘Doctor Strange 2’ conjures up biggest opening of 2022