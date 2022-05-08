Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine on Mother’s Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting out the morning with a lot of clouds and gusty winds across Kansas, however Mother’s Day will feel a lot like Father’s Day from a weather perspective.

Clouds will move out of central and western Kansas after Noon and linger across eastern Kansas. on Mother’s Day. Under the clouds, expect 70s and low 80s, however sunshine, wind and a warm front will push temperatures into the 80s and 90s across southern and western portions of the state. Wind gusts of 30-45 mph will create a high fire danger across southwest Kansas and a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 10pm.

Clear tonight with the breeze picking up again from the south. Morning lows will remain in the 60s and low 70s most areas. The warm start to Monday morning will lead to a very hot afternoon. Expect gusty south winds and highs ranging from the upper 80s to the mid 90s. We are not expecting record heat, however temperatures some 15-20 degrees above normal will feel like Summer has arrived in Kansas. Dry weather will persist for most areas of the state through Wednesday, then chances of showers and storms return to the forecast Thursday through Saturday. In most cases, if any storms develop they will be isolated in nature with better chances of showers and storms entering the picture on Friday night into Saturday. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s will persist through Thursday, with 70s and 80s slated for next weekend

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 90

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 71

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 96

Tomorrow Night: Clear and breezy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 72

Tue: High: 94 Mostly sunny. Isolated evening storm possible. Breezy.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 69 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 68 Partly cloudy, isolated evening storm or two. Breezy.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; chance of evening storms.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy; few showers and storms possible.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 56 Partly cloudy, breezy.

