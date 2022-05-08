Advertisement

Woman in critical condition after early morning shooting

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting at the Market Street Studio apartments.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says just before 3 A.M. Sunday, emergency crews were called out to the 800 block of south Market for a shooting. WPD says when officers got on scene, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman is in critical condition at the hospital.

The shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to contact investigators at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

