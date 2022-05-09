Advertisement

1 injured after maintenance vehicle rolls in Harvey County

Drivers are asked to avoid First Street, just east of Newton, in Harvey County, due to a rolled...
Drivers are asked to avoid First Street, just east of Newton, in Harvey County, due to a rolled maintenance vehicle.(Harvey County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The driver of a Harvey County maintenance vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday afternoon.

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office said emergency responders responded to the single-vehicle accident east of Newton around 2 p.m. The maintenance vehicle had rolled on East First Street between Oliver and Woodlawn roads.

First Street will be closed between Oliver and Woodlawn for the next several hours while crews work to upright the vehicle and clean up spilled diesel fuel. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

