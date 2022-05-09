Challenges, delays expected in rebuilding efforts from Andover, Sedgwick County tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The April 29 tornado that tore through parts of Sedgwick County and Andover left behind an extensive trail of destruction that to fully recover from, will take a prolonged cleanup effort. But once the debris is cleared away, focus will turn to repairing or rebuilding homes and lives.

With continued strain on the construction and housing market, the recovery and rebuilding process could be a slow and difficult process. Replacing what was lost isn’t being made simpler by the Wichita housing market.

“Obviously a tragedy for the people who are directly effected and unfortunately, the conditions of the market don’t do much good to make it an easier transition for them,” said Wichita State University Center for Real Estate Director Dr. Stan Longhofer.

Dr. Longhofer said the local housing market has been tight going back to 2019 and it’s been a busy last few years. A main issue is inventory.

“Result of nor enough new housing construction happening ever since the end of the financial crisis,” Dr. Longhofer said. “We finally bottomed out in 2010,” he said.

That’s not the end of it.

“Labor costs have been going up and especially the costs of materials have just skyrocketed over the last two years, up about 20 percent,” Dr. Longhofer said.

He said the tornado only makes that situation worse. Tony Giesel with Tony Giesel Construction in Wichita said currently, demand is high for his services and is sometimes hampered by the challenges in this industry.

“Materials and supplies for the most part, we are able to get in a timely manner. IT’s been more of the labor, the subcontractors that have been a little more difficult to get,” Giesel said.

State Farm Insurance Agent Dustin Sylvester said for people impacted by the tornado, agents can help them search for a contractor, but he said, that could require a longer time commitment.

“Just being patient with contractors, with being patient with the body shops, being patients with the claims adjusters, because you’re one of many that have been affected,” Sylvester said.

He added advice to stay local with who you hire to rebuild or remodel your home and to be vigilant.

“Never sign over your insurance check to the contractor because we’ve seen it in the past where someone has signed it over and they leave and the work’s not done,” Sylvester said.

