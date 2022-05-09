Chiefs single-game tickets to be made available for purchase Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Football season might be a few months away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start making plans.

Following the NFL’s 2022 schedule release Thursday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that single game tickets will be available Friday morning.

Jackson County taxpayers will have first dibs with a presale opportunity beginning at 8 a.m. It will be online-only and purchasers must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County to participate, the Chiefs stated.

Chiefs season ticket holders will have an exclusive online presale beginning Friday at 10 a.m.

Single-game and group tickets will go on sale to the public at 11 a.m.

One home game date has already been made public: the Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 15 at 7:20 p.m. It will be the first TNF broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

The Chiefs will also host the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders from the AFC West, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills.

The entire 2022 NFL schedule will be announced on NFL Network beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday. The Chiefs will also release the schedule on their social media channels.

