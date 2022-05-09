Early summer in Kansas for now

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of the state will experience temperatures well above average over the next few days with highs near or above 90 degrees. A slow moving front will hang out in Kansas, but it is unlikely to produce any good chances for rain through midweek.

Lows early Tuesday will be in the 50s, 60s, and 70s for most of the state. Highs will return to the 80s and 90s with plenty of sunshine through the day. Due to the front nearby , winds will vary in direction, but the strongest gusts will be in south central and eastern Kansas.

A few storms may develop to the south of Dodge City Tuesday night. They will remain isolated.

Temperatures will begin cooling down late in the week. Scattered storms will be possible from Thursday night through Friday night, but not everybody is expected to see rain. Fridays chances will be morning and afternoon, and favor areas farther east.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear, breezy, and warm. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. Low: 70.

Wed: High: 88 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 71 Increasing clouds; a few storms to the north of Wichita.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 68 Scattered AM/PM storms.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 79 Low: 57 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 59 Mostly sunny.

