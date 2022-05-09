Enzo-era Ferrari arrives at McPherson College in surprise ceremony

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a surprise ceremony last Friday, McPherson College received and unveiled a classic 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona, a two-seat grand tourer. It was a gift from Dr. Richard Lundquist, LHD, a longtime supporter of the college’s auto restoration program. Lundquist’s gift marks the first Ferrari the college has ever received.

For 46 years, McPherson College has been the only college in America developing the next generation of automotive restorers, with graduates securing positions with some of the top car collectors, museums, and restoration companies in the world. The program’s students study and work on historic cars, including a 1927 Ford Model A, a 1936 V-12 Lincoln Convertible Sedan, and a 1956 Austin Healey 100M, and are able to learn how to properly work on and restore cars that carry a deep history. And, while they have worked on many unique and storied vehicles, the Ferrari stands alone in its prestige and history.

The 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 is one of the last models manufactured by Ferrari before company founder and namesake Enzo Ferrari sold the company to Fiat. The two-seat grand tourer, designed by Pininfarina and built by Carrozzeria Scaglietti, was ranked number two in Motor Trend’s “Greatest Ferraris of All Time.”

During a ceremony earlier Friday, McPherson also officially dedicated, cut the ribbon, and formally opened the Paul Russell and Company Center for Automotive Research, made possible through a generous gift from Melanie and Richard Lundquist. Last year, McPherson College announced that Florida philanthropist and automotive enthusiast, Dano Davis, gave $1 million in a matching gift towards the college’s $20 million goal.

