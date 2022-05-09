Garden City fire calls up 200% since last year

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Fire Department is seeing a significant increase in fire calls.

The fire department said April 2022 ended with a total of 200 calls, an increase of 217% from last year.

Calls included 2 building fires, 17 motor vehicle accidents, and 16 smoke detector/alarm system activations.

In April 2021, we ran a total of 63 calls, the fire department said.

