Garden City fire calls up 200% since last year

MGN Online
MGN Online(MGN Online)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Fire Department is seeing a significant increase in fire calls.

The fire department said April 2022 ended with a total of 200 calls, an increase of 217% from last year.

Calls included 2 building fires, 17 motor vehicle accidents, and 16 smoke detector/alarm system activations.

In April 2021, we ran a total of 63 calls, the fire department said.

