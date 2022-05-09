Hays voters to decide on $143 million school bond Tuesday

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, May 10, is the day for voters in Hays. They’ll take to the polls to make their voices heard on a $143 million school bond to improve facilities. Other bond votes have failed in the Hays school district. Will changes made this time around be enough to convince voters?

Ahead of the vote, Eyewitness News was in Hays Monday, speaking with the district and voters in the city.

The largest investment in the bond vote is construction of a new high school.

Hays, USD 489 Superintendent Ron Wilson said most of the district’s buildings are 60 to 70 years old and the newest building in the district is 45 years old. In addition to old facilities, each school in USD 280 is dealing with issues related to overcapacity.

If voters approve the bond for upgrades, remodeling and rebuilding, what will it mean for Hays taxpayers? For the average homeowner (living in a house worth about $200,000), it will mean about $20 extra per month owed in property taxes. But Wilson said this is about investing in the future of students and staff and the community.

“It’s really about looking at our future, and I think we understand that, you know, this is an opportunity for the Hays community to really take a step forward with school facilities and the things that it can do for our community,” Wilson said.

Hays voters in favor of the bond say they look at the spending as an investment in the community. Those against the bond expressed concerns about the overall price tag, the issue the school district has faced in prior bond votes.

Early voting is underway and Tuesday night, Hays will have a final answer on whether or not the bond moves forward.

