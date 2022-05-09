Inflation causes Mother’s Day flower prices to rise

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - People may have spent a little more this year for Mother’s Day than in years past.

The spring is the busiest time for floral shops with Easter, prom, nurse and teacher appreciation days, and Mother’s Day. However, this year florists are having a more challenging time keeping up with demand. As one of the Tillies Flower Shop owners, Jennifer Barnard says freight has been a considerable frustration.

“A lot of our flowers didn’t come in. This is our hardest holiday with product coming in. We had stuff that missed the truck that had to get flown in. We didn’t know what we would sell until about three days ago,” said Barnard.

Supplying about 1,500 orders for Mother’s Day, Tillies Flower shop has faced supply hurdles causing them to order a year in advance. However, they’ve seen the demand for flowers grow since the pandemics start to the point where they’re selling out for the first time this year.

Barnard says, “people saw the value of flowers when we couldn’t see each other during the pandemic, so that’s what’s caused all this flood of a surge of flower buying.”

While Barnard says growing popularity is excellent for business, they’re still focused on providing quality arrangements for any price range regardless of inflation.

“We are paying more for flowers on Mother’s Day than we ever have in years past. We’re paying almost double for all of the flowers. For our customers and consumers, it’s hard for them that they look at this bouquet that they used to see at fifty dollars is probably now like 75 dollars,” says Barnard.

She says they’re paying more for flowers in just the short time from valentines day to mothers day.

